Los Angeles Kings Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021 Los Angeles Kings POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 11 Anze Kopitar 54 13 37 50 -4 10 3 0 4 115 .113 D 8 Drew Doughty 54 8 26 34 -9 26 6 0 0 95 .084 F 23 Dustin Brown 49 17 14 31 -3 18 9 0 1 129 .132 F 19 Alex Iafallo 53 13 17 30 -5 2 4 0 2 115 .113 F 9 Adrian Kempe 54 14 15 29 -16 26 4 1 2 123 .114 F 22 Andreas Athanasiou 46 10 13 23 -6 27 0 0 1 84 .119 F 12 Trevor Moore 54 10 13 23 -2 18 1 2 0 86 .116 F 13 Gabriel Vilardi 52 10 13 23 -8 4 3 0 3 64 .156 F 77 Jeff Carter 40 8 11 19 -6 22 1 0 0 117 .068 D 26 Sean Walker 45 4 13 17 -10 16 0 0 0 89 .045 D 44 Mikey Anderson 52 1 10 11 3 28 0 0 1 50 .020 F 28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan 32 7 4 11 -7 6 1 0 2 36 .194 F 91 Carl Grundstrom 45 6 5 11 -6 16 0 0 3 65 .092 F 46 Blake Lizotte 41 3 7 10 2 16 0 0 0 42 .071 D 3 Matt Roy 42 2 8 10 3 8 0 0 0 56 .036 F 27 Austin Wagner 43 4 4 8 -11 15 0 0 1 67 .060 F 24 Lias Andersson 21 3 3 6 -4 10 0 0 0 22 .136 D 33 Tobias Bjornfot 31 1 5 6 -1 14 0 0 0 28 .036 D 58 Kale Clague 18 0 6 6 -6 4 0 0 0 24 .000 F 48 Brendan Lemieux 16 2 2 4 0 9 0 0 0 17 .118 D 6 Olli Maatta 39 0 4 4 -5 6 0 0 0 41 .000 D 56 Kurtis MacDermid 28 2 2 4 -14 36 0 0 0 16 .125 F 29 Michael Amadio 20 0 2 2 -5 2 0 0 0 19 .000 F 55 Quinton Byfield 6 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 9 .000 F 52 Arthur Kaliyev 1 1 0 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000 F 89 Rasmus Kupari 5 1 0 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .200 F 64 Matt Luff 12 1 0 1 -3 5 0 0 0 16 .063 D 71 Austin Strand 13 0 1 1 2 8 0 0 0 11 .000 D 5 Mark Alt 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 29 Martin Frk 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 21 Christian Wolanin 3 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 141 237 378 -123 378 32 3 20 1547 .091 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 158 278 436 106 426 25 3 32 1666 .095 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Cal Petersen 34 1955 2.79 9 17 5 0 91 1058 0.914 0 1 0 32 Jonathan Quick 22 1218 2.85 11 9 2 2 58 566 0.898 0 0 0 1 Troy Grosenick 1 60 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 34 0.971 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 54 3270 2.78 21 26 7 2 150 1658 .905 141 237 378 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3270 2.44 33 19 2 3 132 1538 .909 158 278 426