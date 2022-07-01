Los Angeles 97, Dallas 89

N.Ogwumike 9-19 3-4 21, Samuelson 5-12 2-2 14, Cambage 7-13 7-7 21, Brown 5-10 0-0 13, Toliver 3-6 3-3 11, Nelson-Ododa 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 3-4 0-0 6, Canada 2-5 0-0 4, Carter 2-5 1-3 5. Totals 37-76 16-19 97.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended