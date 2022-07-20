Los Angeles 86, Indiana 79

Smith 5-8 2-4 14, Vivians 3-6 4-4 11, Egbo 1-9 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 4-8 2-2 12, Robinson 2-4 2-2 6, Cannon 4-5 2-3 10, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Engstler 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 1-1 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 9-13 3-3 22. Totals 29-57 15-18 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended