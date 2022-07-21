Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78

Hillmon 3-7 0-0 6, Howard 2-14 5-6 10, Parker 5-7 0-0 10, Hayes 7-12 1-2 18, Wheeler 3-7 0-1 7, Mompremier 1-2 1-2 3, Vaughn 0-2 0-0 0, Durr 2-6 0-0 6, McDonald 7-9 2-2 18, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 9-13 78.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended