Los Angeles 84, Washington 82

Clark 3-7 0-0 7, Hines-Allen 8-17 0-0 17, Austin 2-8 0-0 4, Atkins 7-15 5-5 22, Cloud 4-6 2-7 13, Hawkins 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Burke 2-4 1-1 6, Machida 0-2 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-2 5-5 8. Totals 29-70 13-18 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended