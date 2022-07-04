Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75

Cunningham 4-9 0-0 10, Peddy 4-7 0-0 10, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Diggins-Smith 7-15 6-6 22, Taurasi 4-14 4-4 13, Gray 3-5 0-0 7, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 1-4 5-6 7, Simms 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 15-16 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended