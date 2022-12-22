Long Beach St. 82, Idaho 75

Burris 3-7 6-6 13, I.Jones 6-7 3-8 15, Moffitt 6-16 5-7 17, Salih 6-14 1-1 18, R.Smith 4-10 0-0 9, T.Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 15-22 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason