Long Beach St. 78, Oakland 70

Hervey 4-10 1-3 9, Shepherd 0-1 0-0 0, Townsend 6-11 0-0 13, Moore 4-16 1-1 10, Watts 4-9 0-0 10, Lampman 6-17 0-2 17, Price 2-4 0-0 6, Conway 1-1 0-0 2, Bowman 1-2 0-0 3, Sherman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 2-6 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason