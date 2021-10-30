London's injury dampens USC's 41-34 victory over Arizona

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake London caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the Coliseum field with a serious right leg injury late in the first half, dampening Southern California's 41-34 victory over winless Arizona on Saturday night.
Keaontay Ingram rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown, and Gary Bryant Jr. caught two TD passes as the Trojans (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12) snapped their three-game home losing streak. They also extended the Wildcats' epic skid to 20 games, the longest active slide in the Football Bowl Subdivision and the longest in Pac-12 history.