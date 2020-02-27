Lizotte, Kings send Penguins to 4th straight loss, 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Lizotte had a power-play goal and an assist, Cal Petersen made 36 saves and the Los Angeles Kings spoiled the Penguins debuts of Patrick Marleau and two more deadline acquisitions with a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Lizotte posted his second career multi-point game and Trevor Lewis also scored as the last-place Kings hung on for their fourth win in seven games.

Tristan Jarry stopped 20 shots in Pittsburgh's fourth consecutive loss. Bryan Rust scored with 13:18 to play, but the Penguins couldn't get the equalizer past Petersen, who was strong in his seventh career victory.

Evgeni Malkin got the key assist on Rust's goal while playing in his 900th career game, but the Penguins opened a road swing against California's three teams with their fourth straight regulation loss. That matches the Pens' total regulation defeats in their previous 22 games since Christmas.

Marleau played 19 shifts in his debut for the Penguins, who acquired the 40-year-old forward on Monday from the Kings' rivals in San Jose.

Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues also made their debuts for Pittsburgh after the club's series of moves to bolster their playoff push.

Lizotte put the Kings ahead just 2:34 when he redirected Sean Walker's long blast during a power play for his fifth goal. Lizotte's goal was his first in 23 games since Dec. 17.

Lewis then scored with 32 seconds left in the second period, swooping down the wing onto a pass from Lizotte and scoring on his own rebound for his fourth goal of the season.

The 33-year-old Kings stalwart and two-time Stanley Cup champion was a topic of trade rumors throughout the month, but wasn't moved while GM Rob Blake shook up his struggling roster by dealing Tyler Toffoli, Alec Martinez, Derek Forbort, Kyle Clifford and Jack Campbell.

Pittsburgh finally scored when Malkin's centering pass was tipped home for Rust for his 24th goal.

NOTES: Penguins F Jared McCann was scratched with an upper-body injury. He had played in 52 consecutive games since Oct. 17. ... Kings F Jeff Carter missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Marleau's NHL career, which began in 1997, is even older than Staples Center. He played four games for the Sharks against the Kings at the Great Western Forum before Staples opened in 1999. Marleau will return to San Jose to face the Sharks on Saturday night. ... Sidney Crosby had a goal disallowed by video review in the first period. His deflected shot caught the butt of Petersen's stick, bounced crazily on the goal line and never fully crossed it. ... Pittsburgh-area native Michael Keaton attended the game. Will Ferrell and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda also were in the crowd.

UP NEXT

