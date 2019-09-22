Liverpool 5 points clear at top after beating Chelsea 2-1

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool restored its five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino clinched a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Chasing a first English title since 1990, Liverpool claimed a sixth successive league win at the start of the season after Chelsea was unpicked twice from set-pieces in the first half. The west London team has now conceded 13 goals in the opening six league games under Frank Lampard.

Alexander-Arnold was teed up by Mohamed Salah's free kick to get the opener in the 14th minute.

A defensive mix-up allowed Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta to put the ball in the net in the 27th minute but the equalizer was ruled out once the VAR rolled back the action and spotted an offside.

Liverpool's response to the reprieve was to extend its lead in the 30th minute when Firmino headed in Andy Robertson's cross.

Chelsea's plans were disrupted by two injury-enforced defensive changes in the first half with Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri forced off.

Chelsea did pull one back in the 71st minute when N'Golo Kante was given space to twist through the defense. Many might have been expecting him to release the ball to an opponent, but the Frenchman struck the ball into the top of the net.

Chelsea pressed for an equalizer but Mason Mount scooped over, leaving the team 10 points behind Liverpool.

