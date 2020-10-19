List 3/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic

GYMNASTICS

Artistic World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, from Feb. 20-23: China team withdrew.

All-Around World Cup in Milwaukee on March 7: Russia team withdrew.

Artistic World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, from March 14, Day 3 of 4, canceled.

Artistic World Cup in Doha, Qatar on March 18-21 postponed to June 3-6, postponed.

All-Around World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany on March 20-22 canceled.

Aerobic World Cup in Cantanhede, Portugal on March 27-29 canceled.

All-Around World Cup in Birmingham, England on March 28 canceled.

Rhythmic World Cup in Pesaro, Italy on April 3-5 postponed to June 5-7, postponed.

Acrobatic World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria on April 3-5 postponed.

All-Around World Cup in Tokyo on April 4-5 canceled.

Artistic Jesolo Cup in Italy on April 4-5 canceled.

Rhythmic World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria on April 10-12 postponed to June 29-21, postponed.

Acrobatic World Cup in Puurs, Belgium on April 10-12 canceled.

Rhythmic World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on April 17-19 postponed.

Aerobic World Cup in Tokyo on April 18-19 canceled.

Trampoline World Cup in Brescia, Italy on April 24-25 postponed to June 19-20, postponed.

Rhythmic World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on April 24-26 postponed.

Artistic women’s European championships in Paris on April 30-May 3 postponed to Kyiv, Ukraine from Dec. 17-20 moved to Mersin, Turkey: Germany, Britain withdraw.

Artistic Asian championships in Tokyo on May 2-5 canceled.

Trampoline European championships in Gothenburg, Sweden on May 7-10 moved to Sochi, Russia from April 29-May 1, 2021.

Pan American championships in Utah Valley, United States on May 7-10 postponed.

Rhythmic Asian championships in Tokyo on May 8-10 canceled.

Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Portimão, Portugal on May 8-10 postponed.

Aerobic world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 14-16 postponed.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Varna, Bulgaria on May 14-17 postponed.

Rhythmic European championships in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 21-24 postponed to Nov. 26-29.

Trampoline African championships in Swakopmund Namibia, Namibia on May 27-29 postponed.

Artistic men’s European championships in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 27-31 postponed to Dec. 9-13 moved to Mersin, Turkey: Germany, Britain withdraw.

Acrobatic world championships in Geneva on May 29-31 postponed to June 18-20, 2021.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Cairo on June 5-8 postponed.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Koper, Slovenia on June 11-14 canceled.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Osijek, Croatia on June 18-21 postponed.

Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca, Romania from June 26-28 postponed.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey on June 26-28 canceled.

Trampoline World Cup in Coimbra, Portugal on June 27-28 postponed.

Trampoline World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland on July 3-4 canceled.

Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Minsk, Belarus on July 3-5 postponed.

Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Moscow on July 10-12 postponed.

Rhythmic European championships in Kyiv, Ukraine from Nov. 26-29: Russia, Germany withdraw.

HANDBALL

Olympic women’s qualifying event in Podgorica, Montenegro from March 20-22 postponed to March 19-21, 2021.

Olympic women’s qualifying event in Lliria Spain from March 20-22 postponed to March 19-21, 2021.

Olympic women’s qualifying event in Györ, Hungary from March 20-22 postponed to March 19-21, 2021.

Olympic men’s qualifying event in Trondheim, Norway from April 17-19 postponed to March 12-14, 2021.

Olympic men’s qualifying event in Paris from April 17-19 postponed to March 12-14, 2021.

Olympic men’s qualifying event in Berlin from April 17-19 postponed to March 12-14, 2021.

African women’s championships in Yaounde, Cameroon from Dec. 2-12 postponed to June 11-20, 2021.

HORSE RACING

Dubai World Cup on March 28 canceled.

Grand National in Liverpool, England on April 4 canceled.

Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 2 postponed to Sept. 5, no spectators.

2000 and 1000 Guineas Stakes in Newmarket, England on May 2-3 postponed to June 6-7, no spectators.

Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on May 16 postponed to Oct. 3, no spectators.

Derby and Oaks in Epsom, England on June 5-6 postponed to July 4, no spectators.

Belmont Stakes in New York on June 6 postponed to June 20, no spectators.

Gold Cup at Ascot, England on June 18, no spectators.

ICE HOCKEY

NHL from March 12 suspended.

KHL from March 17 suspended. From March 25 canceled.

Men’s world championship in Switzerland from May 8-24 canceled.

Women’s world championship in Nova Scotia, Canada from March 31-April 10 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division I Group A in Angers, France from April 12-18 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland from March 28-April 3 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division II Group A in Jaca, Spain from March 29-April 3 canceled.

Men’s world championship Division I Group A in Ljubljana, Slovenia from April 27-May 3 canceled.

Men’s world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland from April 27-May 3 canceled.

Men’s world championship Division IV in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May 3-5 canceled.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines from Feb. 23-28 canceled.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia Division I in Manila, Philippines from Feb. 23-28 canceled.

National League in Switzerland from March 2 suspended. From March 13 canceled.

Elite League in United Kingdom from March 13 canceled. 2020-21 season from Dec. 5 postponed.

Men’s Olympic qualifiers in Bratislava, Slovakia; Riga, Latvia; Norway from Aug. 27-30 postponed to Aug. 26-29, 2021.

Women’s Olympic qualifier in Reykjavik, Iceland (Bulgaria, Iceland, Hong Kong, Lithuania) from Dec. 17-19 postponed.

Champions Hockey League in Europe due to start on Sept. 3 postponed to Oct. 6 postponed to Nov. 17-Feb. 9 canceled.

US-Based Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association tour of Japan from March 4-7 canceled.

JUDO

Paris Grand Slam from Feb. 8-9: China team withdrew.

Dusseldorf Grand Slam in Germany from Feb. 21-23: China team withdrew.

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco from March 6-8 canceled.

Winterthur European Cup in Switzerland from March 7-8 canceled.

Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia from March 13-15 canceled.

Santiago Pan American Open in Chile from March 14-15 canceled.

Sarajevo European Cup in Bosnia and Herzegovina from March 21-22 canceled.

Lima Pan American Open in Peru from March 21-22 canceled.

Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia from March 27-29 canceled.

Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey from April 3-5 canceled.

Asian Oceania championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from April 17-18 canceled.

Nordic championships in Reykjavik, Iceland from April 25-26 postponed to Sept. 12-13.

European championships in Prague from May 1-3 postponed to Nov. 8-10 postponed to Nov. 19-21.

Baku Grand Slam in Azerbaijan from May 8-10 canceled.

Orenburg European Cup in Russia from May 16-17 canceled.

Doha Masters in Qatar from May 28-30 canceled.

Budapest Grand Slam in Hungary from June 12-14 postponed to Oct. 23-25.

Celje-Podcetrtek European Cup in Slovenia from June 20-21 canceled.

Guayaquil Pan American Open in Ecuador from June 20-21 canceled.

African championships in Rabat, Morocco from June 25-27 canceled.

Hohhot Grand Prix in China from June 26-28 canceled.

Pan American championships in Montreal from June 26-28 canceled.

Potsdam European Cup in Germany from June 27-28 canceled.

Aktau Asian Open in Kazakhstan from July 4-5 postponed.

Tokyo Grand Slam from Dec. 11-13 canceled.

KARATE

Karate 1 Premier League in Rabat, Morocco from March 13-15 canceled.

European championships in Baku, Azerbaijan from March 25-29 canceled.

Mediterranean Championships in Nicosia, Cyprus from April 3-5 postponed.

Karate 1 Premier League in Madrid from April 17-19 canceled.

Olympic qualifying tournament in Paris from May 8-10 postponed.

Pan American championships in San Jose, Costa Rica from May 25-30 canceled.

Oceania championships in Paita, New Caledonia from June 12-14 postponed.

Karate 1-Series A in Istanbul from June 19-21 canceled.

Asian championships in Bali, Indonesia from Sept. 4-6 suspended.

Karate 1-Series A Durban in South Africa from Sept. 11-13 canceled.

Karate 1 Premier League in Moscow from Oct. 2-4 postponed.

World championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Nov. 17-22 postponed to Nov. 16-21, 2021.

LUGE

World Cup in Lake Placid, New York on Jan. 16-17 moved to Oberhof, Germany.

World championships in Whistler, Canada from Feb. 5-7 moved to Königssee, Germany from Jan. 29-31.

MODERN PENTATHLON

World Cups in Sofia, Bulgaria from March 25-29 and April 2-5 canceled.

World Cup in Budapest, Hungary from April 29-May 3 canceled.

World Cup Final in Seoul from May 14-17 canceled.

World championships moved from Xiamen, China to Cancun, Mexico on May 25-31 postponed to Nov. 30-Dec. 8 canceled.

World laser run championships moved from Xiamen, China on May 25-31 to Weiden, Germany on Aug. 25-26.

European championships in Székesfehérvár, Hungary from Sept. 17-21 canceled.

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP

Qatar Grand Prix in Doha on March 8 canceled.

Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram on March 22 postponed to Oct. 4 canceled.

Americas Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on April 5 postponed to Nov. 15 postponed.

Argentina Grand Prix in Termas de Rio Hondo on April 19 postponed to Nov. 22 canceled.

Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on May 3 postponed to July 19, no spectators.

French Grand Prix in Le Mans on May 17 postponed to Oct. 11.

Italian Grand Prix in Scarperia e San Piero on May 31 canceled.

Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on June 7 postponed to Sept. 27, no spectators.

German Grand Prix in Hohenstein-Ernstthal on June 21 canceled.

Dutch TT in Assen on June 28 canceled.

Finland Grand Prix in Iitti on July 12 canceled.

Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on July 19, no spectators.

Andalucia Grand Prix in Jerez on July 26, no spectators.

Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on Aug. 16, no spectators.

Styria Grand Prix in Spielberg on Aug. 23, no spectators.

British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Aug. 30 canceled.

Aragon Grand Prix in Alcañiz, Spain on Oct. 4 moved to Sept. 27 moved to Oct. 18, no spectators.

Japan Grand Prix at Motegi on Oct. 18 canceled.

Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Oct. 25 canceled.

Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang on Nov. 1 canceled.

Valencia Grand Prix in Spain on Nov. 15 moved to Nov. 29 moved to Nov. 15.

World Superbikes

Qatar Round in Lusail on March 15 canceled.

Spanish Round in Cadiz on March 29 postponed to Oct. 25 canceled.

Dutch Round in Assen on April 19 postponed to Aug. 23 canceled.

Italian Round in Imola on May 10 canceled.

Aragon Round in Alcañiz, Spain on May 24 postponed to Aug. 30.

Riviera di Rimini Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy on June 14 postponed to Nov. 8 canceled.

British Round in Castle Donington on July 5 canceled.

German Round in Oschersleben on Aug. 2 canceled.

Portuguese Round in Algarve on Sept. 6 canceled.

Catalunya Round in Montmelo, Spain on Sept. 20, no spectators.

Argentine Round in San Juan on Oct. 11 canceled.

French Round in Magny-Cours on Sept. 27 postponed to Oct. 4.

ROWING

Boat Race in London on March 29 canceled.

Americas Olympic qualification regatta in Rio de Janeiro from April 2-5 canceled.

World Cup I in Sabuadia, Italy from April 10-12 canceled.

Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifying regatta in Chungju, South Korea from April 27-30 canceled.

European Olympic qualifying regatta in Varese, Italy from April 27-29 canceled.

World Cup II in Varese, Italy from May 1-3 canceled.

Final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 17-19 canceled.

World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 22-24 canceled.

European championships in Poznan, Poland from June 5-7 postponed to Oct. 9-11.

Henley Royal Regatta in England from July 1-5 canceled.

World championships in Bled, Slovenia from Aug. 16-23 canceled.

Head of the Charles Regatta in Cambridge, Massachusetts from Oct. 17-18 canceled.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Super League: Catalans vs. Leeds on March 14, postponed. Competition from March 16 postponed to Aug. 2: Toronto withdrew.

England’s Challenge Cup from March 16 postponed to Aug. 22, no spectators.

National Rugby League in Australia from March 19, no spectators. From March 23 suspended. From May 28 restarted, no spectators.

State of Origin: I in Adelaide on June 3 postponed to Nov. 4; II in Sydney on June 21 postponed to Nov. 11; III in Brisbane on July 8 postponed to Nov. 18.

Oceania Cup (Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga) from June-November canceled.

England vs. Australia in Bolton on Oct 31; Leeds on Nov. 7; London on Nov. 14; canceled.

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March 7 postponed to Oct. 24; Italy vs. England in Rome on March 14 postponed to Oct. 31; France vs. Ireland in Paris on March 14 postponed to Oct. 31; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff on March 14 postponed to Oct. 31.

Rugby Championship in Australia from Oct. 31-Dec. 12 canceled.

Women’s Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland in Legnano on Feb. 23 postponed to Dec. 6; Scotland vs. France in Glasgow on March 7 postponed to Oct. 25; Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March 8 postponed to Oct. 25; Italy vs. England in Padua on March 15 postponed to Nov. 1; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff on March 15 postponed to Nov. 1; France vs. Ireland in Villeneuve-d’Ascq on March 15 postponed to Nov. 1.

European Rugby Championship: Georgia vs. Russia on March 14 postponed to Nov. 1; Romania vs. Belgium on March 14 postponed to Nov. 1; Spain vs. Portugal on March 15 postponed to Nov. 15.

United States Women vs. Barbarians in San Diego on May 3 postponed.

England vs. Barbarians in London on June 21 postponed to Oct. 25.

Argentina vs. France in Cordoba on July 4; vs. France in Santa Fe on July 11; vs. Italy in Salta on July 18 canceled.

Australia vs. Ireland in Brisbane on July 4; vs. Ireland in Sydney on July 11; vs. Fiji in Townsville on July 18 canceled.

Canada vs. French Barbarians in Montreal on July 4; vs. Italy in Halifax on July 11 canceled.

Georgia vs. Blue Bulls in Pretoria on July 3; vs. South Africa A in South Africa on July 11 canceled.

Japan vs. Wales in Fukuroi on June 27; vs. England in Oita on July 4; vs. England in Kobe on July 11 canceled.

New Zealand vs. Wales in Auckland on July 4; vs. Wales in Wellington on July 11; vs. Scotland in Dunedin on July 18 canceled.

South Africa vs. Scotland in Cape Town on July 4; vs. Scotland in Durban on July 11; vs. Georgia in Port Elizabeth on July 18 canceled.

United States vs. Italy in Houston on July 4 postponed; vs. French Barbarians in New York on July 11 canceled.

England in London vs. New Zealand on Nov. 7; vs. Argentina on Nov. 14; vs. Tonga on Nov. 21; vs. Australia on Nov. 28 canceled.

Wales in Cardiff vs. Fiji on Nov. 7; vs. New Zealand on Nov. 14; vs. Argentina on Nov. 22; vs. South Africa on Nov. 28 canceled.

Ireland in Dublin vs. Australia on Nov. 7; vs. South Africa on Nov. 14; vs. Japan on Nov. 21 canceled.

France in Paris vs. Georgia on Nov. 7; vs. Australia on Nov. 14; vs. South Africa on Nov. 21 canceled.

Scotland in Edinburgh vs. Argentina on Nov. 7; vs. Japan on Nov. 14; vs. New Zealand on Nov. 21 canceled.

New Zealand Women vs. United States Women in Dunedin on July 18 canceled.

Australia Women vs. Canada Women in Townsville on July 18 canceled.

European Rugby Women’s Championship: Spain vs. Russia on April 5 postponed to Oct. 24; Spain vs. Netherlands on April 11 postponed to Oct. 31.

Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT Brumbies on March 8 moved from Osaka, Japan to Canberra, Australia. Sunwolves vs. Crusaders on March 14 moved from Tokyo to Brisbane, Australia. Jaguares vs. Highlanders on March 14; no spectators. Competition from March 15 canceled. Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues vs. Crusaders on Aug. 15 canceled; Highlanders vs. Hurricanes on Aug. 16, no spectators.

European Champions Cup playoffs from April 4 postponed to Sept. 18.

European Challenge Cup playoffs from April 3 postponed to Sept. 18.

English Premiership from March 16 postponed to Aug. 14.

Top 14 in France from March 13 suspended. From June 2 canceled.

Pro14: Zebre vs. Ospreys on Feb. 29; Treviso vs. Ulster on Feb. 29, postponed. Competition from March 12 suspended. From Aug. 22 restarted.

Top League in Japan from Feb. 29 postponed. From March 14 suspended. From March 23 canceled.

Major League Rugby in the United States from March 13 suspended. From March 19 canceled.

Hong Kong Sevens from April 3-5 postponed to Oct. 16-18 canceled.

Singapore Sevens from April 11-12 postponed to Oct. 10-11 canceled.

Langford Sevens (women) in Canada from May 2-3 canceled.

London Sevens from May 23-24 canceled.

Paris Sevens from May 30-31 canceled.

Dubai Sevens in United Arab Emirates from Nov. 26-28 canceled.

Cape Town Sevens in South Africa from Dec. 4-6 canceled.

Asia women’s championship in Hong Kong from March 14-22 postponed to May 8-16.

Olympic test event (Asia Sevens Invitational) in Tokyo from April 25-26 canceled.

Rugby Africa Cup in various sites from May 30-Aug. 1 postponed.

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in various sites from May 30-July 3 postponed.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Round 1 from March 19-22, no spectators. Competition from March 22 suspended. From June 11 restarted, no spectators. Grand final on Oct. 24 moved from Melbourne to Brisbane.

SAILING

Clipper Round the World Race in Subic Bay, Philippines; from March 16 suspended.

World 470 championships in Palma, Spain from March 13-21 postponed.

Asian championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from March 15-22 postponed.

Asian Nacra 17 Championship in Shanghai from March 1-6 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19. On March 12 canceled.

Asian 49erFX Championship in Hainan, China from March 20-29 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19. On March 12 canceled.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar 470s in Mallorca, Spain from March 25-April 4 canceled.

World Cup Series in Genoa, Italy from April 11-19 canceled.

Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile in Hyères, France from April 18-25 postponed.

Americas Cup World Series in Cagliari, Italy from April 23-26 canceled.

SailGP in San Francisco from May 2-3 canceled.

European windsurfing championships in Athens, Greece from May 10-16 postponed.

European 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 championships in Malcesine, Italy from May 11-17 postponed.

Medemblik Regatta in the Netherlands from June 4-7 canceled.

SailGP in New York from June 12-13 canceled.

Kieler Woche in Kiel, Germany from June 20-28 postponed to Sept. 5-13.

World Cup Series Final in Enoshima, Japan from June 14-21 canceled.

Tour Voile in France from July 3-9 canceled.

SailGP in Cowes, England from Aug. 14-15 canceled.

SailGP in Copenhagen, Denmark from Sept. 11-12 canceled.

Offshore world championship in Valletta, Malta from Oct. 17-20 canceled.

World championships in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022 postponed to Aug. 10-20, 2023.

Ocean Race from Alicante, France in October 2022 postponed to October 2023.

SHOOTING

World Cup in New Delhi from March 15-26 postponed to May 5-12 postponed to June 2-9 postponed to March 18-29, 2021.

Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 16-26 canceled.

European shotgun championships in Châteauroux, France from May 6-20 canceled.

Pan American championships in Lima, Peru from May 8-17 postponed.

European rifle/pistol qualification championships in Plzen, Czech Republic from May 18-25 canceled.

World Cup rifle/pistol in Munich from June 2-9 canceled.

World running target championships in Chateaurox, France from June 9-19 postponed.

SKATEBOARDING

Asian street championship in Singapore from March 17-21 canceled.

Street Pro Tour in Las Vegas from March 24-29 canceled.

Lima Open in Peru from March 16-22 postponed to April 5-11. From March 20 suspended.

Olympic qualifier in Yangcheng, China from April 6-12 postponed to April 13-19. From Feb. 14 suspended.

Olympic qualifier in Nanjing, China from April 14-19 suspended.

Ark League in Samukawa, Japan from April 22-26 suspended.

Street Pro Tour in Beijing from April 28-May 3 canceled.

Dew Tour in Long Beach, California from May 7-10 postponed.

World street championships in London from May 19-24 suspended.

World park championships in Nanjing, China from May 26-31 suspended.

SKATING

World short track speed skating championships in Seoul from March 13-15 postponed. From April 16 canceled.

World figure skating championships in Montreal from March 16-22 canceled.

World synchronized skating championships in Lake Placid, New York from April 3-4 canceled.

Skate America figure skating in Las Vegas from Oct. 23-25, domestic event, no spectators.

Skate Canada figure skating in Ottawa from Oct. 30-31 canceled.

Cup of China figure skating in Chongqing from Nov. 6-8, domestic event.

World Cup short track speed skating in Montreal from Nov. 6-8 canceled.

World Cup short track speed skating in Laval, Canada from Nov. 13-15 canceled.

Internationaux de France figure skating in Grenoble from Nov. 13-15 canceled.

World Cup speed skating in Tomaszow-Mazowiecki, Poland from Nov. 13-15 canceled.

World Cup speed skating in Stavanger, Norway from Nov. 20-22 canceled

Rostelecom Cup figure skating in Moscow from Nov. 20-22, domestic event.

NHK Trophy figure skating in Osaka, Japan from Nov. 27-29, domestic event.

World Cup speed skating in Salt Lake City, Utah from Dec. 4-6 canceled.

Grand Prix Final figure skating in Beijing from Dec. 10-13 postponed.

World Cup speed skating in Calgary, Canada from Dec. 11-13 canceled.

World Cup short track speed skating in Seoul, South Korea from Dec. 11-13 canceled.

World Cup short track speed skating in Beijing from Dec. 18-20 postponed.

Four Continents figure skating in Sydney from Feb. 8-14, 2021 canceled.

SKIING

Alpine World Cup in Yanqing, China from Feb. 15-16 canceled.

Nordic World Cup in Oslo, Norway from March 6-8, no spectators.

Engadin Skimarathon in Switzerland on March 8 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Livigno, Italy on March 10 canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway on March 11-12, no spectators.

Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden on March 12-14, canceled.

Alpine World Cup Finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy from March 18-22 canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, Russia on March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Vikersund, Norway on March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on March 14 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Winterberg, Germany on March 14-15 canceled.

Alpine World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia from March 14-15, canceled.

Alpine Europa Cup Finals in Saalbach and Reiteralm, Austria from March 16-22 canceled.

World ski flying championships in Planica, Slovenia from March 17-22 postponed to Dec. 11-13.

Ski jumping World Cup in Chaikovsky, Russia on March 18-20, no spectators.

Slopestyle World Cup in Silvaplana, Switzerland on March 21-22 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic on March 20-21 canceled.

Alpine Women’s World Cup in Killington, Vermont from Nov. 28-29 canceled.

Alpine Men’s World Cup in Lake Louise, Canada from Nov. 28-29 canceled.

Alpine Women’s World Cup in Lake Louise, Canada from Dec. 4-6 canceled.

Alpine Men’s World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado from Dec. 4-6 canceled.

Alpine World Cup parallel event in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 1 canceled.

Alpine World Cup in Sölden, Austria from Oct. 17-18, no spectators.

Alpine World Cup in Adelboden, Switzerland from Jan. 8-10, no spectators.

Alpine Men’s World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland from Jan. 15-17, no spectators.

Alpine Women’s World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland from Dec. 5-6, no spectators.

Alpine Women’s World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland from Jan. 23-24, no spectators.

Alpine World Cup Finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland from March 17-21, no spectators.

SNOOKER

WPBSA Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales from March 17-22 postponed to July 21-26.

China Open in Beijing from March 30-April 5 postponed.

Men’s world championship in Sheffield, England from April 18-May 4 postponed to July 31-Aug. 16, from Aug. 1-15 no spectators.

Women’s world championship in Bangkok from June 22-27 postponed.

SOCCER

European Championship in 12 countries from June 12-July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021. Qualifying playoffs on March 26 and 31 postponed to June 4 and 9. From April 1 suspended.

Copa America in Argentina and Colombia from June 12-July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021.

European Champions League: Valencia vs. Atalanta on March 10; Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund on March 11, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended. To restart from Aug. 12. Final in Istanbul on May 30 moved to Lisbon on Aug. 23.

Copa Libertadores from March 15 postponed to Sept. 15.

Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC allowed to play from Feb. 18. Matches involving South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul from March 3, no spectators. Competition from March 2 postponed. All West Zone matches moved to Qatar from Sept. 14, no spectators. All East Zone matches moved to Qatar from Oct. 16 postponed to Nov. 18.

Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Getafe on March 12; Sevilla vs. Roma on March 12, postponed. Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets on Feb. 27; Olympiakos vs. Wolverhampton on March 12; LASK vs. Manchester United on March 12; Wolfsburg vs. Shakhtar Donetsk on March 12; Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Basel on March 12, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended. To restart from Aug. 10. Final in Gdansk, Poland on May 27 moved to Cologne, Germany on Aug. 21.

Copa Sudamericana from March 15 postponed to Oct. 27.

CONCACAF Champions League from March 13 suspended.

CAF Champions League semifinals from May 1 postponed.

South America World Cup qualifying from March 23 postponed to Oct. 9, no spectators.

Asia World Cup qualifying: China vs. Maldives on March 26 and vs. Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand, no spectators. Competition from March 23 postponed.

African World Cup qualifying in September postponed to March 2021.

European World Cup qualifying postponed to March 2021.

Oceania World Cup qualifying in September postponed to March 2021.

African Nations Championship in Cameroon from April 4-25 postponed to Jan. 16-Feb. 7, 2021.

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying from March 25 postponed. Finals in Cameroon from June-July 2021 postponed to Jan. 9-Feb. 6, 2021 postponed to January 2022.

Gold Cup qualifying from March 13 postponed to July 2021.

Women’s European Championship in England from July 7-Aug. 1, 2021 postponed to July 6-31, 2022. Qualifying: Montenegro vs. Ireland in Budva on March 11, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended.

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations from Nov. 23-Dec. 20 canceled.

Algarve Cup final in Portugal on March 11: Italy vs. Germany canceled.

CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in Houston and final in Arlington, Texas from June 4-7 postponed to July postponed to March 2021 postponed to June 2021.

CONCACAF men’s Olympic qualifying in Mexico from March 13 suspended.

Asian women’s Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13. China vs. South Korea playoffs on March 6 and 11 postponed to April 9 and 14 postponed to June 4 and 9 postponed to Feb. 19 and 24, 2021; China home game in Sydney. Vietnam vs. Australia in Cẩm Phả on March 11, no spectators. From April 3 suspended.

English Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal on March 11 postponed to June 17. Competition from March 13 suspended. From June 17 restarted, no spectators.

FA Cup quarterfinals on March 21-22 postponed to June 27, no spectators.

La Liga from March 10, no spectators. Competition from March 12 suspended. From June 11 restarted, no spectators.

Copa del Rey final: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao in Seville on April 18 postponed.

Serie A in Lombardy and Veneto regions postponed from Feb. 22. 6 matches on Feb. 29-March 2 postponed. All matches from March 4, no spectators. Competition from March 9 suspended. From June 20 restarted, no spectators. Juventus vs. Napoli on Oct. 4 canceled.

Italian Cup semifinals: Juventus vs. AC Milan on March 4, Napoli vs. Inter Milan on March 5, postponed. From June 12 restarted, no spectators.

Bundesliga from March 11, no spectators. From March 13, suspended. From May 16 restarted, no spectators.

German Cup on April 21-22 postponed to June 9-10, no spectators.

French Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain on March 7 postponed. Competition from March 13 suspended. From April 28 canceled. 2020-21 season from Aug. 21, spectators allowed. Marseille vs. Saint-Etienne on Aug. 21 postponed to Sept. 17.

French Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Saint Etienne in Paris on April 25 postponed to July 24.

French League Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon in Paris on April 4 postponed to July 31.

Chinese Super League, due to start on Feb. 22, postponed. From July 25 started, no spectators.

Iran Pro League from Feb. 24, no spectators. From March 4 suspended. From June 24 restarted, no spectators.

J.League in Japan from Feb. 25 postponed to July 4, no spectators. From July 10, spectators allowed.

K League in South Korea, due to start on Feb. 29, delayed. On May 8 started, no spectators. On Aug. 1, spectators allowed. From Aug. 21, no spectators

Swiss Super League from Feb. 28 postponed. From June 20 restarted, no spectators.

V.League in Vietnam from March 7, no spectators. From March 16 suspended. From June 5 restarted.

First League in Bulgaria from March 8, no spectators. From March 13 suspended. From Aug. 7 restarted.

Liga I in Romania from March 9, no spectators. From March 12 suspended. From June 13 restarted.

Primeira Liga in Portugal from March 10, no spectators. From March 12 suspended. From June 3 restarted.

Ekstraklasa in Poland from March 10, no spectators. From March 13 suspended. From May 29 restarted, no spectators. From June 19, spectators allowed.

Austrian Bundesliga from March 10 postponed. From June 2 restarted, no spectators.

Premier League in Egypt from March 10, no spectators. From March 16 suspended. From Aug. 9, restarted.

Superliga in Denmark from March 11 suspended. From May 28 restarted, no spectators.

Eredivisie in the Netherlands from March 12 suspended. From April 24 canceled. 2020-21 season from Sept. 12, spectators allowed.

Pro League in Belgium from March 12, no spectators. From March 20 suspended. From May 15 canceled. 2020-21 season from Aug. 8, no spectators. From Sept. 11, spectators allowed.

Prva Liga in Croatia from March 12 suspended. From June 5 restarted, no spectators. From June 16, spectators allowed. From July 20, no spectators.

Premier Division in Ireland from March 12 suspended, from July 31 restarted.

First League in Czech Republic from March 12 suspended. From May 23 restarted, no spectators. 2020-21 season from Aug. 21, spectators allowed.

Major League Soccer in the United States from March 12 postponed to July 8, no spectators: Dallas, Nashville withdrew.

Premiership in Scotland from March 13 suspended. From May 18 canceled. 2020-21 season from Aug. 1, no spectators.

Copa Superliga in Argentina from March 13, no spectators. River Plate vs. Atletico Tucuman on March 14 abandoned. Competition from March 17 suspended. From April 28 canceled.

Liga MX in Mexico from March 14, no spectators. From March 15 suspended. From May 22 canceled. From July 25 restarted, no spectators.

SuperLiga in Serbia from March 15 suspended. From May 29 restarted, no spectators. From June 10, spectators allowed.

Premier League in Ukraine from March 15 suspended. From May 30 restarted, no spectators.

Nemzeti Bajnokság I in Hungary from March 15 suspended. From May 23 restarted, no spectators.

A League in Australia from March 16, no spectators. From March 24 postponed to July 17.

Nemzeti Bajnokság I in Hungary from March 16 suspended. From May 23 restarted, no spectators. From May 29, spectators allowed.

Premier League in Russia from March 17 suspended. From June 19 restarted, spectators allowed. Dynamo Moscow vs. FC Krasnodar on June 21 postponed to July 19.

Super Lig in Turkey from March 19 suspended. From June 12 restarted, no spectators.

Allsvenkan in Sweden due to start on April 3 delayed. From June 14 started, no spectators.

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A in Brazil due to start on May 3 suspended. 2020-21 season from Aug. 8 restarted.

Club World Cup in Qatar in December postponed.

European Women’s Champions League from March 13 postponed to Aug. 21. Final in Vienna on May 24 moved to San Sebastián, Spain on Aug. 30.

National Women’s Soccer League in United States to start on April 18 postponed to June 27 restarted, no spectators.

Women’s Super League in England from March 13 postponed. From May 25 canceled. 2020-21 season from Sept. 5 restarted, no spectators.

AFC Cup from March 18 suspended.

Caribbean club championship from April 3 suspended.

Suzuki Cup in South East Asia from Nov. 23-Dec. 31 postponed to April 11-May 8, 2021.

Asian men’s futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from Feb. 26-March 8 postponed to Aug. 5-16.

Futsal World Cup in Lithuania from Sept. 12-Oct. 4 postponed to Sept. 12-Oct. 3, 2021.

Qatar Airways International in Doha with Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland from March 26-30 canceled.

