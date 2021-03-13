Lightning raise banner for fans, beat Predators 6-3 ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 10:22 p.m.
1 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning players gather on center ice for their Stanley Cup championship banner-raising ceremony before an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 The Stanley Cup championship banner for the Tampa Bay Lightning is raised in the arena during a ceremony before the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, center, addresses the fans before the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy watches as Mathieu Joseph (7) clears the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning's Tyler Johnson (9) and Nashville Predators' Calle Jarnkrok (19) vie for the puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning's Tyler Johnson (9) looks on as Blake Coleman (20) scores on Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning beat the Predators 6-3. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning's Blake Coleman (20) reaches for the puck next to Nashville Predators' Ben Harpur (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning's Mathieu Joseph (7) celebrates with teammates after his goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning's Thyler Johnson skates by the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a stick save during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Nashville Predators' Eric Haula (56), Nick Cousins, center, and Calle Jarnkrok (19) celebrate a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning beat the Predators 6-3. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and teammate Barclay Goodrow (19) defend against Nashville Predators' Ben Harpur during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Playing in front of their home fans for the first time this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning raised their 2020 Stanley Cup banner and beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Saturday night.
Tyler Johnson had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, Blake Coleman and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Erik Cernak finished with two assists.
Written By
ERIK ERLENDSSON