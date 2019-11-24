Liberty beats Rice 71-59; best start in program history

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kyle Rode and Myo Baxter-Bell scored 14 points each, Scottie James had a double-double and Liberty won its seventh straight game to open the season — its best start in program history — beating Rice 71-59 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.

James scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and Darius McGhee added 12 points. The double-double was the second for James this season and 23rd of his career.

Robert Martin had 19 points for the Owls (5-3).

