Lewis' 26 leads No. 22 Syracuse women past Penn State 82-72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Lewis had 17 of her 26 points in the second half, backcourt partner Tiana Mangakahia had another solid game in her return from missing a year with cancer and No. 22 Syracuse turned back Penn State 82-72 on Sunday.

Mangakahia, who missed all of last season after undergoing chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy in November, finished with 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. However, she also had nine turnovers.

The Orange (3-0) trailed by 14 midway through the second quarter but closed the half with a 15-0 run, taking a 33-32 lead on a Lewis basket. Syracuse went 2 of 17 on 3-pointers and shot just 29% but the Nittany Lions missed their last eight shots with seven turnovers and shot only 31%.

Penn State (3-1) was ahead 46-39 when Tova Sabel hit a 3-pointer 2 1/2 minutes into the third quarter but the Orange regained the lead with eight-straight points. The Lions got a free throw before Syracuse reeled off eight more points, building a cushion the Orange protected to the end.

Digna Strautmane also had 14 points for Syracuse, which finished 17 of 26 from the foul line.

Sabel led Penn State with 15 points. Johnasia Cash and Kelly Jekot both added 13 points with Cash grabbing 10 rebounds. The Nittany Lions were just 6 of 11 from the foul line.

___

