Leonard, George stellar in returns as Clippers thump Magic JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 11:24 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Curious how sharp Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be in their first games back following five-day layoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t have to wait long for answers Friday night.
The superstar forwards combined for 35 first-quarter points and both delivered thunderous dunks over Orlando players later in the first half in the Clippers’ 116-90 victory over the Magic.