Lehigh 64, Marist 54

Cooley 1-5 0-0 3, Ingo 1-3 0-0 2, Gardner 3-13 1-2 7, Cooper 3-9 7-7 16, Harris 0-8 0-0 0, Brickner 4-10 1-1 11, Farris 2-11 1-3 6, Salton 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtry 2-3 0-4 5, Belton 0-0 0-1 0, Saint-Furcy 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 18-64 10-18 54.

LEHIGH (2-2)

Parolin 2-4 0-0 4, Tan 1-4 0-0 2, Higgins 4-10 4-5 15, Taylor 3-11 5-8 11, Whitney-Sidney 0-2 5-6 5, Alamudun 6-11 0-1 13, Sinclair 3-5 1-1 9, Adiassa 0-0 0-0 0, Betlow 0-1 0-0 0, Fenton 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 20-53 17-23 64.

Halftime_Lehigh 29-16. 3-Point Goals_Marist 8-34 (Cooper 3-6, Brickner 2-4, Daughtry 1-2, Cooley 1-4, Farris 1-9, Gardner 0-4, Harris 0-5), Lehigh 7-25 (Higgins 3-8, Sinclair 2-3, Alamudun 1-3, Fenton 1-5, Betlow 0-1, Whitney-Sidney 0-1, Taylor 0-4). Fouled Out_Daughtry. Rebounds_Marist 37 (Cooley, Gardner 7), Lehigh 41 (Taylor 9). Assists_Marist 9 (Cooper, Brickner 3), Lehigh 12 (Higgins 3). Total Fouls_Marist 20, Lehigh 22. A_568 (6,000).

