LeBron puts Lakers past Hornets 116-105 for 4th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers moved back into second place in the Western Conference on Thursday night with their fourth straight victory, 116-105 over the Charlotte Hornets.
Dennis Schröder had 22 points and seven assists as the defending NBA champions moved past Phoenix and pulled 1 1/2 games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz with their sixth win in eight games despite playing without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis since Valentine’s Day.