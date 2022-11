SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored 28 points to match his career high, Cormac Ryan hit a go-ahead shot with 9 seconds left and Notre Dame rallied to beat Radford 79-76 in its season opener on Thursday night.

Notre Dame trailed 69-64 with 5:19 remaining, but Laszewski scored 10 points from there and Ryan's driving layup helped Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey remain unbeaten in home openers, 23-0. Notre Dame is 21-2 in season openers under Brey.