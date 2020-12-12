Laszewski, Irish hold on for first win at Kentucky, 64-63 Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 5:05 p.m.
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) shoots while defended by Kentucky's Olivier Sarr (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Kentucky's Olivier Sarr, top, shoots while over Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski, bottom, and Dane Goodwin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, left, has the ball knocked away by Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Kentucky's B.J. Boston, left, shoots while defended by Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Kentucky's Davion Mintz, second from left, shoots while pressured by Notre Dame's Juwan Durham (11), Nate Laszewski (14) and Cormac Ryan (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) shoots while defended by Notre Dame's Juwan Durham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, left, passes away from the defense of Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, top center, instructs his team during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Kentucky trainer Geoffrey Staton attends to B.J. Boston after a hard fall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Notre Dame won 64-63.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit, and the Irish held on for their first-ever victory in Lexington, beating the Wildcats 64-63 on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish used a 19-0 run in the first half to open a 33-9 lead and were up 48-26 at the half. It was the largest halftime deficit in a home game in Kentucky's history.