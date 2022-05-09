Las Vegas 85, Seattle 74

G.Williams 0-7 0-0 0, Stewart 8-19 2-2 21, Magbegor 4-12 0-0 8, Bird 1-5 0-0 3, Loyd 6-14 4-4 19, Lavender 2-7 0-2 4, R.Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Talbot 1-4 0-0 3, January 1-2 0-0 3, Prince 3-4 3-3 11. Totals 27-76 9-11 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended