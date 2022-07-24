Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 66

N.Ogwumike 4-9 2-2 10, Samuelson 3-10 3-3 10, Cambage 4-7 3-4 11, Canada 4-9 2-2 11, Sykes 1-10 0-0 2, Nelson-Ododa 3-3 1-2 7, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 5-11 5-8 15. Totals 24-59 16-21 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended