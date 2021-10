Phi_Gainwell 13 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:01. Drive: 9 plays, 67 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: Reagor kick return to Philadelphia 33; Hurts 24 pass to Goedert. Philadelphia 7, Las Vegas 0.

Second Quarter

Las_Moreau 18 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:14. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:40. Key Plays: Carr 13 pass to Jacobs; Drake 12 run. Philadelphia 7, Las Vegas 7.

Las_Jacobs 8 run (Carlson kick), 1:38. Drive: 10 plays, 96 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Carr 18 pass to B.Edwards; Carr 10 pass to Renfrow; Carr 10 pass to Ruggs; Carr 20 pass to Jacobs. Las Vegas 14, Philadelphia 7.

Las_FG Carlson 28, :02. Drive: 7 plays, 19 yards, 1:32. Key Play: Carr 6 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-6. Las Vegas 17, Philadelphia 7.

Third Quarter

Las_Drake 4 run (Carlson kick), 11:48. Drive: 7 plays, 41 yards, 3:12. Key Plays: Elliott onside-kick returned by Ingold for 0 yards; Carr 21 pass to Moreau; Drake 11 run. Las Vegas 24, Philadelphia 7.

Las_B.Edwards 1 pass from Carr (kick failed), 6:15. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Carr 10 pass to Moreau; Carr 24 pass to B.Edwards; Carr 5 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-6. Las Vegas 30, Philadelphia 7.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 11:38. Drive: 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Hurts 25 pass to Goedert; Hurts 16 run. Las Vegas 30, Philadelphia 14.

Las_FG Carlson 39, 7:17. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Carr 29 pass to Ingold; Richard 1 run on 3rd-and-2. Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 14.

Phi_Reagor 17 pass from Hurts (Goedert pass from Hurts), 3:50. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Hurts 15 pass to Gainwell; Hurts 20 pass to Smith; B.Scott 5 run on 3rd-and-3; Hurts 6 pass to Smith on 3rd-and-5. Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 22.

___

Phi Las FIRST DOWNS 22 23 Rushing 8 7 Passing 12 16 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-13 3-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 358 442 Total Plays 68 63 Avg Gain 5.3 7.0 NET YARDS RUSHING 135 119 Rushes 32 29 Avg per rush 4.219 4.103 NET YARDS PASSING 223 323 Sacked-Yds lost 2-13 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 236 323 Completed-Att. 18-34 31-34 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.194 9.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 7-6-5 PUNTS-Avg. 3-47.667 2-47.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 54 15 Punt Returns 1-6 1-15 Kickoff Returns 2-49 0-0 Interceptions 1--1 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-37 7-65 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:29 32:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 13-61, Sanders 6-30, B.Scott 7-24, Gainwell 5-20, Reagor 1-0. Las Vegas, Drake 14-69, Jacobs 6-29, Richard 4-8, Ruggs 1-7, Mariota 1-4, Ingold 1-1, Carr 2-1.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 18-34-0-236. Las Vegas, Carr 31-34-1-323.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 5-61, Gainwell 4-41, Goedert 3-70, Watkins 2-37, Reagor 2-25, B.Scott 1-5, Sanders 1-(minus 3). Las Vegas, Renfrow 7-58, Moreau 6-60, Ruggs 4-24, Edwards 3-43, Jacobs 3-39, Richard 3-17, Drake 3-10, Jones 1-43, Ingold 1-29.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 1-6. Las Vegas, Renfrow 1-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 2-49. Las Vegas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Singleton 7-2-0, Epps 5-6-0, McLeod 5-3-0, Slay 3-2-0, E.Wilson 3-2-0, Taylor 2-4-0, Barnett 2-3-0, Maddox 2-1-0, Cox 2-0-0, Edwards 1-4-0, Nelson 1-2-0, Ridgeway 1-1-0, Avery 1-0-0, Ta.Jackson 1-0-0, Hargrave 0-7-0, Sweat 0-1-0, M.Williams 0-1-0. Las Vegas, Perryman 6-2-0, Facyson 5-1-0, Abram 4-2-0, Leavitt 3-2-0, Littleton 2-4-0, Ngakoue 2-2-2, Crosby 2-0-0, Hayward 2-0-0, Hankins 1-3-0, Jefferson 1-2-0, Moehrig 1-2-0, Thomas 1-2-0, Kwiatkoski 1-1-0, Hobbs 1-0-0, Nassib 1-0-0, Edwards 0-1-0, Leatherwood 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, Maddox 1-(minus 1). Las Vegas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Paul Weidner.