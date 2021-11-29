Lampkin powers TCU to 68-51 victory over Austin Peay

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sophomore Eddie Lampkin notched his first double-double with career highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds and TCU cruised to a 68-51 victory over Austin Peay on Monday night.

Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles added 12 points for the Horned Frogs (5-1). TCU had nine of 11 players who saw action score at least four points. The Horned Frogs came in averaging 15.2 offensive rebounds per game — 10th in the nation — and grabbed 22 against the Governors (3-4). TCU is now 31-3 in the month of November in six seasons under coach Jamie Dixon.