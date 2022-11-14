Lamar 98, Huston 69

Chatman 1-11 0-1 3, Hallmon 3-6 3-9 9, Shelton 3-9 0-0 9, Ellis 7-14 3-3 23, Kelly 6-13 8-10 22, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Burroughs-Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Gilleland 0-3 0-0 0, Reimer 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 15-25 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason