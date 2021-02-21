Zach LaVine scores 38 points, Bulls hold off Kings 122-114 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 12:49 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 38 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Saturday night.
The Bulls bounced back after getting dominated by Joel Embiid in a tight loss at Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday night. They withstood a fourth quarter push and handed the Kings their sixth loss in a row.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN