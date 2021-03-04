LaVine's 36 points lift Bulls past Pelicans 128-124 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 12:17 a.m.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks against Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) and center Steven Adams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy questions referee CJ Washington during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes, left, and guards Josh Hart and Eric Bledsoe (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket between Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (9) and forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan walks along the bench area during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
14 of14
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zach LaVine capped a 36-point performance with a driving layup and four free throws during the final minute, and the Chicago Bulls held off a late rally to beat the mercurial New Orleans Pelicans 128-124 on Wednesday night.
“I’ve got to stay aggressive," LaVine said, noting that he might have been too eager to pass when the Pelicans tightened the game up in the final five minutes. “It makes the play a little bit easier, because if they don’t stop me, then obviously I’m at the rim or have an open shot.