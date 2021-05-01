LaMelo Ball returns, helps Hornets beat Pistons 107-94 ELI PACHECO, Associated Press May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 10 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball returned from a 21-game absence with 11 points, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 107-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
A leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ball had surgery to repair a broken wrist sustained on March 20. The point guard played 28 minutes and added eight rebounds and seven assists, including a nifty underhand pass from his own backcourt to Miles Bridges.