La Salle 78, UMass 77

Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 3-3 0-0 6, Brantley 4-10 1-2 9, Brickus 9-14 1-1 25, Nickelberry 3-7 0-0 6, Shepherd 4-9 1-2 11, Gill 2-8 1-2 5, H.Drame 3-5 0-0 6, Marrero 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 4-7 78.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason