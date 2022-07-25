LPGA Tour Statistics

Through July 24

1, Minjee Lee, 69.136. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.532. 3, Lexi Thompson, 69.6. 4, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.676. 5, Atthaya Thitikul, 69.691. 6, Jin Young Ko, 69.718. 7, Lydia Ko, 69.804. 8, Nelly Korda, 69.815. 9, Hye-Jin Choi, 69.9. 10, Xiyu Lin, 70.

Driving Distance

1, Emily Kristine Pedersen, 279.25. 2, Bianca Pagdanganan, 276.47. 3, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.014. 4, Yuka Saso, 274.576. 5, Brooke Matthews, 274.321. 6, Madelene Sagstrom, 273.868. 7, Maria Fassi, 273.481. 8, A Lim Kim, 273.356. 9, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 273.145. 10, Lexi Thompson, 273.129.

Greens in Regulation

1, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .77%. 2 (tie), Xiyu Lin and Lexi Thompson, .76%. 4 (tie), Hye-Jin Choi, Brooke M. Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee, .75%. 8, 3 tied with .74%.

Putts per GIR

1, Danielle Kang, 1.72. 2, Lydia Ko, 1.731. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.733. 4, Minjee Lee, 1.739. 5, Patty Tavatanakit, 1.74. 6, Nasa Hataoka, 1.745. 7, Jeongeun Lee6, 1.746. 8, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.753. 9, Atthaya Thitikul, 1.755. 10, Celine Boutier, 1.757.

Birdies

1, Atthaya Thitikul, 242. 2, Nasa Hataoka, 237. 3, Lydia Ko, 219. 4, Madelene Sagstrom, 212. 5, Xiyu Lin, 210. 6, Celine Boutier, 208. 7, Minjee Lee, 206. 8, Jennifer Kupcho, 203. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 196. 10, Hye-Jin Choi, 194.

Eagles

1 (tie), Yuka Saso and Kelly Tan, 10. 3 (tie), Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, A Lim Kim and Jennifer Kupcho, 8. 7, 5 tied with 7.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Ashleigh Buhai, .69%. 2, Lydia Ko, .68%. 3, Brittany Altomare, .67%. 4, Elizabeth Szokol, .65%. 5, Eun-Hee Ji, .63%. 6, Brittany Lincicome, .62%. 7, Sei Young Kim, .61%. 8, Megan Khang, .60%. 9, In Gee Chun, .58%. 10, Pajaree Anannarukarn, .57%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Minjee Lee, .75%. 2, Lexi Thompson, .74%. 3, Madelene Sagstrom, .72%. 4, Hyo Joo Kim, .71%. 5, Lydia Ko, .69%. 6, Brooke M. Henderson, .68%. 7, 4 tied with .66%.