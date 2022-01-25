LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Jan. 24

1, Danielle Kang, 68. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 68.75. 3, Gaby Lopez, 69. 4 (tie), Celine Boutier and Nelly Korda, 69.5. 6, Yuka Saso, 69.75. 7, Jessica Korda, 70. 8 (tie), Pajaree Anannarukarn and Inbee Park, 70.25. 10, 2 tied with 71.

Driving Distance

1, Patty Tavatanakit, 265.75. 2, Yuka Saso, 265.25. 3, Nelly Korda, 262.125. 4, A Lim Kim, 260.75. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 259.875. 6, Jessica Korda, 259.75. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 259.125. 8, Gaby Lopez, 257.75. 9, Ally Ewing, 256.375. 10, Ryann O'Toole, 255.375.

Greens in Regulation

1, Danielle Kang, .82%. 2 (tie), Matilda Castren, Gaby Lopez and Yuka Saso, .81%. 5 (tie), Celine Boutier and Brooke M. Henderson, .78%. 7 (tie), Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, .76%. 9, A Lim Kim, .75%. 10, 3 tied with .74%.

Putts per GIR

1, Danielle Kang, 1.678. 2, Patty Tavatanakit, 1.7. 3, Nelly Korda, 1.709. 4, Inbee Park, 1.717. 5, Georgia Hall, 1.723. 6, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 1.725. 7, Celine Boutier, 1.732. 8, Gaby Lopez, 1.741. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 1.75. 10, Jessica Korda, 1.764.

Birdies

1, Patty Tavatanakit, 19. 2 (tie), Celine Boutier and Inbee Park, 18. 4 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson, Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Gaby Lopez and Yuka Saso, 17. 9, 2 tied with 16.

Eagles

1, 6 tied with 1.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko and Gaby Lopez, 1.00%. 4, 8 tied with .50%.

Rounds Under Par

1 (tie), Celine Boutier, Brooke M. Henderson and Danielle Kang, 1.00%. 4, 7 tied with .75%.