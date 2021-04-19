LPGA Tour Statistics

Through April 18

1, Inbee Park, 68.250. 2, Nelly Korda, 68.708. 3, Lydia Ko, 68.850. 4, Danielle Kang, 69.409. 5, Lexi Thompson, 69.458. 6, In Gee Chun, 69.526. 7, Jessica Korda, 69.600. 8, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.750. 9, Sei Young Kim, 70.056. 10, Brooke M. Henderson, 70.083.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 294.750. 2, Hannah Green, 284.333. 3, Patty Tavatanakit, 283.786. 4, A Lim Kim, 283.313. 5, Maria Fassi, 282.900. 6, Bianca Pagdanganan, 281.125. 7, Lexi Thompson, 279.313. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 278.333. 9, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 276.406. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 276.250.

Greens in Regulation

1, Mo Martin, 81.50%. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 79.90%. 3, Amy Olson, 78.80%. 4, Matilda Castren, 78.70%. 5 (tie), Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson, 77.80%. 7, Ally Ewing, 77.30%. 8, Jessica Korda, 77.20%. 9, Jin Young Ko, 77.00%. 10, Jennifer Kupcho, 76.90%.

Putts per GIR

1, Inbee Park, 1.688. 2, Lydia Ko, 1.696. 3, Hannah Green, 1.723. 4, Jessica Korda, 1.727. 5, Morgan Pressel, 1.732. 6, Leona Maguire, 1.735. 7, Danielle Kang, 1.737. 8 (tie), Sarah Kemp and Patty Tavatanakit, 1.743. 10, In Gee Chun, 1.745.

Birdies

1, Nelly Korda, 117. 2, Lexi Thompson, 103. 3 (tie), Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, 95. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 93. 6 (tie), Ally Ewing and Jessica Korda, 92. 8, Stacy Lewis, 88. 9, Georgia Hall, 83. 10, 3 tied with 80.

Eagles

1, Lexi Thompson, 5. 2 (tie), Jessica Korda and Anne van Dam, 4. 4, 11 tied with 3.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Esther Henseleit and Michelle Wie West, 100.00%. 3 (tie), Jiwon Jeon and Yui Kawamoto, 80.00%. 5 (tie), Hannah Green and Ariya Jutanugarn, 77.78%. 7, Lydia Ko, 73.68%. 8, Giulia Molinaro, 71.43%. 9, Danielle Kang, 67.86%. 10, 3 tied with 66.67%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Inbee Park, 100.00%. 2, Nelly Korda, 87.50%. 3 (tie), Lydia Ko and Jessica Korda, 80.00%. 5, In Gee Chun, 78.95%. 6 (tie), Jin Young Ko and Patty Tavatanakit, 78.57%. 8, Yu Liu, 77.78%. 9, 2 tied with 75.00%.