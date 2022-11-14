LIU 111, Mount St. Vincent 50

Connolley 1-4 0-0 3, Cabezudo 3-9 0-0 6, Darab 1-5 0-0 3, Porcic 1-9 0-1 3, Tucker 5-8 1-2 11, Lewis 1-3 1-2 3, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2, Mejia 2-3 0-0 4, Carrier 1-3 0-0 2, Camastro 3-5 0-0 7, Hod 0-1 4-7 4, Novello 0-2 0-0 0, Rawlings 0-2 0-0 0, Singh 0-2 2-2 2, Cassidy 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 8-14 50.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason