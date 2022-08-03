LEADING OFF: Soto arrives in SD, Castillo debuts for M's

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

SOTO ARRIVES

Juan Soto is set for his San Diego debut at home against Colorado. Before the game, the Padres will hold a news conference to introduce Soto on his first day with the team. The 23-year-old star outfielder was acquired from Washington in a blockbuster deal before Tuesday's trade deadline. He joins a lineup anchored by All-Star third baseman Manny Machado that expects to get flashy shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back from injury soon.

Washington got rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana for Soto and switch-hitter Josh Bell.

Soto, a two-time All-Star who can become a free agent after the 2024 season, was dealt after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract that would have been baseball's largest in total but not by average salary.

CASTILLO DEBUTS

All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo makes his first start for the Seattle Mariners, who acquired him from Cincinnati last Friday for four minor league prospects: infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

Castillo (4-4, 2.86 ERA) will be pitching at Yankee Stadium for the second time in nearly three weeks. He took a no-hit bid against New York into the sixth inning of his start for the Reds on July 14.

Gerrit Cole (9-3, 3.30) goes for the Yankees.

CATCH THE EXPRESS

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (9-6, 2.81 ERA) pitches for the Los Angeles Angels against Oakland. Ohtani has six straight games of double-digit strikeouts, one short of Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan’s franchise record set in 1977.

ON A ROLL

All-Star left-hander Martín Pérez (9-2. 2.52 ERA) is 9-0 in his last 15 starts heading into his outing for Texas against visiting Baltimore. He is unbeaten in 18 starts since losing to Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels in his first two starts this season.

Pérez is just the third pitcher in Washington Senators/Texas Rangers history to make at least 18 consecutive starts without taking a loss, one behind Cole Hamels from 2015-16 and matching Phil Ortega in 1967, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

BIG FISH

Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara takes a National League-best 1.99 ERA into his start against Cincinnati, second in the big leagues to Justin Verlander's 1.81 ERA for Houston.

Alcantara has pitched two of the majors' 17 complete games this season, matched only by Houston's Framber Valdez. Alcantara is 0-1 in his last four starts despite a 2.77 ERA over that span.

Cincinnati goes with lefty Mike Minor (1-7, 6.31), who is 0-5 in his last seven starts.

