LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday

A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:

___

SLOW STARTERS

The Nationals and Mets are waiting until at least Saturday to start their season as Washington deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Three Nats players have tested positive and a fourth is considered a “likely positive,” according to GM Mike Rizzo.

Thursday's opener was postponed and wasn't immediately rescheduled, even though Friday already had been set up as a day off that could accommodate a game pushed back if there were a rainout, for example. Mets manager Luis Rojas said he was hopeful the teams would play Saturday.

Rizzo did not identify any of the players involved. He announced an initial positive test Wednesday, saying it resulted from testing done Monday while the Nationals were still in Florida. At the time, he said four other players were considered to have been in close contact and were quarantining. Now, two of those players resulted positive after being tested Wednesday and another had an inconclusive sample that is being treated as a likely positive.

DO OVER

Boston and Baltimore again try to start the 2021 season at Fenway Park after Thursday’s scheduled opener was postponed by bad weather. The clubs will make it up on a day off built into the schedule for just that possibility.

“One day, two days, three days — I really don’t care, to be honest with you,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I know there are a lot of guys that are excited, but I think it’s for the best. Tomorrow will be a better day weather-wise.”

Nathan Eovaldi is still scheduled to pitch the opener against Baltimore’s John Means.

RUSTY RUNNER

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers struggled with the basics on opening day -- Cody Bellinger cleared the fence with an apparent homer in the third inning at Colorado, but he was called out after lapping teammate Justin Turner. Turner thought outfielder Raimel Tapia had robbed Bellinger’s homer, but the ball bounced off his glove.

Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer will make his first start in Dodger Blue, facing Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela.

NEW FATHER

Blake Snell is set to make his first start with the Padres against Arizona. Snell’s last official outing was Game 6 of the World Series, when he pitched 5 1/3 overpowering innings before Rays manager Kevin Cash’s stunning -- and ill-fated -- early hook.

The Dodgers went on to win Game 6 and clinch the Series, and now Snell is in the NL West playing for LA’s top rival following an offseason trade. The left-hander will try to start on the right foot against the Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly.

NO SHOW

Major League Baseball brought fans back to ballparks Thursday, but many trying to watch from afar had a hard time tuning in. Users complained by the dozen on social media about outages on MLB.tv, the league-run streaming platform that lets subscribers watch games on their computers, phones and other devices. MLB’s fan support Twitter account confirmed MLB.tv was experiencing outages and said it was “working on a resolution.” The issue appeared to be fixed for most subscribers by the afternoon.

___

