LA Rams snap 3-game skid, roll over Jacksonville 37-7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. caught touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford, and the Los Angeles Rams snapped their three-game losing streak with a 37-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Stafford passed for 295 yards while Sony Michel rushed for 121 yards and a score for the Rams (8-4), who rebounded from a winless November with a solid all-around effort against a struggling opponent. Kupp had his 100th reception of a remarkable season among his eight catches for 129 yards.

Stafford also snapped back into form, playing turnover-free football after giving the ball away six times during the three-game skid that threatened to derail the Rams' playoff plans. Los Angeles still has never lost four straight in coach Sean McVay's half-decade in charge.

Rookie Trevor Lawrence passed for 145 yards for the Jaguars (2-10), who have lost four straight.

Jacksonville turned the ball over twice and struggled to get anything going offensively against LA's star-studded defense, managing just 197 total yards. This defeat means Urban Meyer will lose at least twice as many games in his rookie NFL season as he ever did in any of his 17 seasons as a head coach at the college level.

Jalen Ramsey made three tackles and recovered a fumble on the opening drive against his former team for the Rams, who comfortably won what appeared to be the least daunting game remaining on a tough schedule. Los Angeles still must make trips to Arizona, Baltimore and Minnesota along with two NFC West games at home.

Michel was the Rams' featured back with Darrell Henderson in uniform but apparently unavailable because of a thigh injury. He capped the Rams' only TD drive of the first half with a 5-yard run. Michel finished with the Rams' first 100-yard rushing performance all season.

Jacksonville's defense hung in throughout the first half, preventing the Rams from converting any of their six third downs and forcing LA's Matt Gay to kick three field goals.

The Rams' defense dominated Lawrence's offense in the first half except for one 73-yard scoring drive culminating in Carlos Hyde's 1-yard TD run.

The Rams took control after halftime with two long touchdown drives capped by Kupp's 29-yard TD grab and Jefferson's 2-yard scoring catch in the back of the end zone.

Kupp’s eighth reception was his 100th of the season, putting him alongside Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt as the only Rams receivers to hit the milestone. Bruce set the franchise record with 119 catches in 1995.

STARRY DEBUTS

The Rams' two prized midseason acquisitions finally got to play at SoFi Stadium for the first time, and both made contributions to the victory.

Beckham made an early 27-yard reception before his 1-yard TD grab early in the fourth quarter, outfighting Nevin Lawson for a jump ball.

Linebacker Von Miller had just one tackle for loss, but he was active in drawing blockers while the Rams' pass rush kept Lawrence uncomfortable for most of the day.

INJURED

Rams center Brian Allen injured his knee on their first snap from scrimmage and didn't return. Coleman Shelton took over. ... Rams left guard David Edwards injured his foot later in their opening drive, but eventually returned. ... Jaguars C Brandon Linder injured his back. ... Jags rookie CB Tyson Campbell incurred an abdominal injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: at Tennessee next Sunday.

Rams: at Arizona for Monday night game on Dec. 13.

