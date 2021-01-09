Skip to main content
L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 20

L.A. Rams 3 17 0 10 30
Seattle 0 10 3 7 20
First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 40, 3:52.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 50, 10:29.

LAR_FG Gay 39, 7:51.

LAR_Williams 42 interception return (Gay kick), 6:40.

Sea_Metcalf 51 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:43.

LAR_Akers 5 run (Gay kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 52, 13:45.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 36, 11:33.

LAR_Woods 15 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:46.

Sea_Metcalf 12 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:28.

A_0.

___

LAR Sea
First downs 16 11
Total Net Yards 333 278
Rushes-yards 43-164 25-136
Passing 169 142
Punt Returns 1-9 3-26
Kickoff Returns 2-62 3-109
Interceptions Ret. 1-42 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-25-0 11-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 5-32
Punts 7-45.3 8-55.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-60
Time of Possession 33:39 26:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 28-131, Brown 9-30, Goff 4-4, Wolford 1-2, Woods 1-(minus 3). Seattle, Carson 16-77, Wilson 4-50, Hyde 4-5, Dav.Moore 1-4.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 9-19-0-155, Wolford 3-6-0-29. Seattle, Wilson 11-27-1-174.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 4-78, Woods 4-48, Akers 2-45, Brown 1-9, Higbee 1-4. Seattle, Metcalf 5-96, Lockett 2-43, Swain 1-28, Carson 1-5, Dissly 1-1, Dav.Moore 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.