L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17
|Dallas
|0
|14
|3
|0
|—
|17
|L.A. Rams
|7
|6
|7
|0
|—
|20
LAR_M.Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 11:37.
Dal_Elliott 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 12:24.
LAR_FG Sloman 35, 8:42.
LAR_FG Sloman 31, 1:56.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), :17.
LAR_M.Brown 2 run (Sloman kick), 5:33.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 33, 1:50.
|Dal
|LAR
|First downs
|24
|23
|Total Net Yards
|380
|422
|Rushes-yards
|27-136
|40-153
|Passing
|266
|275
|Punt Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-0
|20-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|1-6
|Punts
|4-39.0
|3-47.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|5-34
|Time of Possession
|24:22
|35:38
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 22-96, Prescott 3-30, Pollard 2-10. L.A. Rams, Brown 18-79, Akers 14-39, Goff 4-15, Woods 1-14, Henderson 3-6.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 25-39-0-266. L.A. Rams, Goff 20-31-1-275.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 10-81, Lamb 5-59, Gallup 3-50, Elliott 3-31, Pollard 2-22, Jarwin 1-12, Schultz 1-11. L.A. Rams, Woods 6-105, Kupp 4-40, Higbee 3-40, Brown 3-31, Jefferson 1-31, Reynolds 1-17, Everett 1-7, Akers 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 53. L.A. Rams, Sloman 29.
