L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason