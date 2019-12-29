L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 120
Davis 7-16 5-6 20, James 7-15 6-8 21, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Bradley 4-9 0-0 8, Green 1-6 0-0 3, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 9-17 3-3 24, Howard 4-5 3-4 11, Caldwell-Pope 4-7 2-2 13, Caruso 3-6 2-3 9, Rondo 6-8 2-2 15. Totals 47-91 23-28 128.
Anthony 5-14 2-2 13, Labissiere 0-1 0-0 0, Whiteside 7-11 5-7 19, Lillard 7-17 13-14 31, McCollum 8-16 0-0 18, Bazemore 3-8 1-1 9, Tolliver 4-5 0-0 12, Trent Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Little 0-0 1-2 1, Simons 6-13 1-1 14. Totals 41-86 23-27 120.
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|37
|32
|25
|—
|128
|Portland
|32
|32
|31
|25
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-32 (Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Kuzma 3-9, Rondo 1-2, Davis 1-4, James 1-4, Green 1-5, Bradley 0-3), Portland 15-35 (Tolliver 4-5, Lillard 4-13, Bazemore 2-4, McCollum 2-8, Anthony 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 44 (Davis 9), Portland 39 (Whiteside 16). Assists_L.A. Lakers 32 (James 16), Portland 18 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 25, Portland 22. A_19,960 (19,393)