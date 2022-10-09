Skip to main content
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

Christie 2-7 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-18 8-8 28, Reaves 3-5 1-1 7, Walker IV 5-12 1-1 14, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 20, Swider 1-6 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 8-13 1-2 21, Pippen Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Westbrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-90 17-18 124.

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Kuminga 3-6 6-6 12, Wiggins 5-9 2-4 15, Looney 3-4 1-3 7, Curry 9-18 4-4 24, Poole 10-19 2-2 25, Baldwin Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, J.Green 0-3 0-0 0, Lamb 0-2 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-7 3-8 13, DiVincenzo 1-5 5-5 8, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 2-6 0-0 5, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 42-88 24-34 121.

L.A. Lakers 35 25 29 35 124
Golden State 33 19 39 30 121
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 17-39 (Ryan 6-9, Nunn 4-7, Walker IV 3-6, Davis 2-4, Christie 1-1, Swider 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-2), Golden State 13-39 (Wiggins 3-4, Poole 3-9, Baldwin Jr. 2-4, Curry 2-8, Weatherspoon 1-1, Moody 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, Lamb 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Wiseman 0-1, J.Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 39 (Swider 6), Golden State 44 (Kuminga 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (Nunn 7), Golden State 22 (Poole 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 26, Golden State 22. A_18,064 (18,064)

