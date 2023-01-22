L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112

Brown Jr. 4-9 0-0 10, James 14-24 7-10 37, Bryant 12-15 3-3 31, Beverley 2-3 0-0 4, Schroder 6-13 10-10 24, Gabriel 2-2 0-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 1-2 5, Westbrook 3-13 0-0 6. Totals 45-86 21-27 121.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason