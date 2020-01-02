L.A. Lakers 117, Phoenix 107
Oubre Jr. 9-14 5-8 26, Saric 2-3 0-0 4, Baynes 2-5 0-0 4, Booker 11-23 9-10 32, Rubio 2-7 1-2 6, Ayton 7-13 2-2 16, Bridges 2-5 0-0 4, C.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Okobo 2-3 0-1 5, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 42-86 17-23 107.
Davis 9-16 7-8 26, James 11-21 8-12 31, McGee 1-3 1-2 3, Bradley 9-11 0-0 18, Green 4-8 0-0 9, Kuzma 5-15 6-6 19, Howard 3-6 2-6 8, Caldwell-Pope 1-4 0-0 3, Caruso 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 24-34 117.
|Phoenix
|17
|24
|38
|28
|—
|107
|L.A. Lakers
|43
|31
|27
|16
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-23 (Oubre Jr. 3-5, Booker 1-3, Rubio 1-3, Bridges 0-3, C.Johnson 0-3, T.Johnson 0-4), L.A. Lakers 7-28 (Kuzma 3-10, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Davis 1-3, Green 1-4, James 1-4, Bradley 0-2). Fouled Out_Phoenix 1 (Bridges), L.A. Lakers None. Rebounds_Phoenix 47 (Ayton 14), L.A. Lakers 45 (James 13). Assists_Phoenix 32 (Rubio 9), L.A. Lakers 25 (James 12). Total Fouls_Phoenix 28, L.A. Lakers 17. A_18,997 (18,997)