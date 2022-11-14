L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103

Durant 8-16 13-15 31, O'Neale 2-8 1-2 6, Claxton 4-4 0-2 8, Harris 4-7 0-0 10, Sumner 5-12 2-2 13, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 2-6 0-0 5, Watanabe 5-8 1-1 11, Sharpe 0-1 0-0 0, Duke Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 4-9 7-9 15. Totals 36-80 24-31 103.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason