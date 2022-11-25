L.A. Lakers 105, San Antonio 94

Brown Jr. 4-5 0-0 10, James 8-17 4-4 21, Davis 10-13 5-7 25, Schroder 3-7 3-3 9, Walker IV 7-16 0-0 18, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Nunn 3-9 2-2 9, Reaves 3-8 2-2 8, Westbrook 1-7 1-2 3. Totals 40-83 17-20 105.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason