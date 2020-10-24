L.A. Dodgers leads series 2-1

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 3 102 18 25 4 0 7 18 14 36 .245 Muncy 1b 3 11 2 4 1 0 0 4 3 2 .364 Seager ss 3 9 3 3 0 0 1 1 4 1 .333 Betts rf 3 12 2 4 0 0 1 2 2 3 .333 Turner 3b 3 13 3 4 3 0 1 1 1 5 .308 Taylor 2b-lf 3 11 1 3 0 0 1 3 1 7 .273 Hernández 2b-ph 3 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 .250 Bellinger cf 3 11 2 2 0 0 1 2 1 3 .182 Pederson lf-ph 3 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Smith dh-c 3 13 2 2 0 0 1 2 1 5 .154 Barnes c-ph 3 8 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 3 .125 Ríos dh-ph 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Pollock dh 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000

___

Tampa Bay

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 3 97 11 20 5 0 4 11 6 30 .206 Margot lf-rf 3 10 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 5 .400 Díaz dh-1b-ph 2 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 .400 Brosseau 1b-3b-ph 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 .333 Meadows dh-rf-ph 3 9 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Kiermaier cf 3 9 1 2 0 0 1 2 1 2 .222 Adames ss 3 9 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 3 .222 Wendle 3b-ss 3 10 1 2 2 0 0 3 0 2 .200 Arozarena dh-lf 3 10 1 2 0 0 1 1 3 3 .200 Lowe 2b 3 13 2 2 0 0 2 3 0 5 .154 Choi 1b-ph 3 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Zunino c 3 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Tsutsugo ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Renfroe dh-rf-pr 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Phillips lf-pr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Los Angeles

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Báez 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Graterol 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 McGee 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Treinen 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wood 1 0 2 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Buehler 1 0 6 3 1 1 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 1.50 Kershaw 1 0 6 2 1 1 1 8 0 0 1 0 0 1.50 Kelly 2 0 2 2 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 González 2 0 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.40 Gonsolin 1 0 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 6.75 Jansen 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 Floro 2 0 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10.80 May 1 0 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 20.25

___

Tampa Bay

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Castillo 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Loup 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 McClanahan 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sherriff 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Thompson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yarbrough 1 0 0 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Snell 1 0 4 2-3 2 2 2 4 9 0 0 0 0 0 3.86 Curtiss 2 0 2 2 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 Fairbanks 1 0 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.40 Anderson 1 0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 6.75 Fleming 1 0 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.75 Morton 1 0 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 6 1 0 0 1 0 10.38 Glasnow 1 0 4 1-3 3 6 6 6 8 0 1 0 1 0 12.46

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Los Angeles 102 464 010 — 18 Tampa Bay 100 241 201 — 11

E_Muncy. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 42, Tampa Bay 25. 2B_Muncy, Turner 3, Margot, Adames 2, Wendle 2. HR_Seager, Betts, Turner, Taylor, Bellinger, Smith, Barnes, Kiermaier, Arozarena, Lowe 2. RBIs_Muncy 4, Seager, Betts 2, Turner, Taylor 3, Hernández, Bellinger 2, Smith 2, Barnes 2, Brosseau, Kiermaier 2, Adames, Wendle 3, Arozarena, Lowe 3. SB_Seager, Betts 4, Margot. CS_Adames. SF_Wendle. S_Castillo.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Jerry Meals. (Game 2) Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Mark Carlson. (Game 3) Home, Bill Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:24.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 3:40.

T_Game 3 at Tampa Bay, 3:14.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 11388.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 11472.

A_Game 3 at Tampa Bay, 11447.