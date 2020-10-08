https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-NLDS-Team-Stax-15630010.php
L.A. Dodgers NLDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.360
|61
|11
|15
|4
|0
|1
|9
|11
|13
|2
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1.000
|1.000
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.429
|.444
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.375
|.444
|8
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.333
|.333
|9
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.286
|.375
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.167
|.333
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.167
|.167
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.000
|.250
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.000
|.375
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|0
|3.00
|2
|2
|1
|18.0
|12
|6
|6
|2
|6
|21
|González
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|May
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Treinen
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Buehler
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|8
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Jansen
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
