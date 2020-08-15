L.A. Dodgers-L.A. Angels Runs

Dodgers third. Austin Barnes singles to shallow center field. Mookie Betts reaches on error. Austin Barnes to second. Fielding error by Anthony Rendon. Corey Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Mookie Betts out at second. Austin Barnes to third. Justin Turner singles to right field. Corey Seager to third. Austin Barnes scores. AJ Pollock reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Justin Turner out at second. Corey Seager scores. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow right field, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Angels 0.

Angels fifth. Anthony Rendon homers to left field. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to shallow right field, Kike Hernandez to Edwin Rios. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Justin Upton strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Angels 1.

Dodgers sixth. Justin Turner walks. AJ Pollock flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Justin Turner scores. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Kike Hernandez flies out to right field to Jo Adell.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Angels 1.

Dodgers seventh. Edwin Rios doubles. Austin Barnes singles to center field. Edwin Rios to third. Mookie Betts called out on strikes. Corey Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Barnes out at second. Edwin Rios scores. Justin Turner reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Corey Seager out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Angels 1.

Dodgers eighth. AJ Pollock singles to left field. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. AJ Pollock scores. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Kike Hernandez called out on strikes. Edwin Rios flies out to shallow infield to Justin Upton.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Angels 1.

Angels eighth. Albert Pujols singles to right field. Justin Upton called out on strikes. Max Stassi called out on strikes. Jo Adell walks. Albert Pujols to second. David Fletcher singles to shallow center field. Jo Adell to second. Albert Pujols to third. Tommy La Stella singles to shallow center field. David Fletcher to third. Jo Adell scores. Albert Pujols scores. Mike Trout flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 7, Angels 3.

Angels ninth. Anthony Rendon lines out to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Shohei Ohtani doubles to left field. Albert Pujols grounds out to shallow left field, Justin Turner to Edwin Rios. Brian Goodwin pinch-hitting for Justin Upton. Brian Goodwin doubles to deep right center field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jason Castro pinch-hitting for Max Stassi. Jason Castro called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Angels 4.