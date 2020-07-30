L.A. Dodgers-Houston Runs

Dodgers second. Justin Turner flies out to left field to Kyle Tucker. Corey Seager homers to right field. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Astros 0.

Astros second. Michael Brantley doubles to deep right field. Yuli Gurriel called out on strikes. Carlos Correa walks. Josh Reddick grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy. Carlos Correa to second. Michael Brantley to third. Myles Straw singles to second base. Carlos Correa to third. Michael Brantley scores. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Astros 1.

Dodgers eleventh. Edwin Rios pinch-hitting for Terrance Gore. Edwin Rios strikes out swinging. Austin Barnes grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Kike Hernandez to third. Max Muncy walks. Mookie Betts doubles to deep left field. Max Muncy to third. Kike Hernandez scores. Cody Bellinger is intentionally walked. Justin Turner flies out to right field to George Springer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 2, Astros 1.

Astros eleventh. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Jack Mayfield to third. Carlos Correa singles to right field. Yuli Gurriel to second. Jack Mayfield scores. Abraham Toro pinch-hitting for Garrett Stubbs. Abraham Toro flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Myles Straw reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Carlos Correa out at second. Yuli Gurriel to third. George Springer called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Astros 2.

Dodgers thirteenth. Edwin Rios homers to right field. Kike Hernandez scores. Austin Barnes flies out to shallow left field to Kyle Tucker. Max Muncy flies out to left field to Kyle Tucker. Mookie Betts flies out to center field to Myles Straw.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Astros 2.