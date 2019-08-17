Los Angeles Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 11 8 Totals 32 3 6 3
Pederson rf 3 0 2 1 Acuña Jr. lf-cf 5 0 1 1
Garlick ph 0 1 0 0 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0
Urías p 1 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 5 1 1 3 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0
Turner 3b 5 1 2 1 McCann c 3 0 1 0
Bellinger cf-rf 4 1 2 1 Inciarte cf 1 1 1 0
Seager ss 3 1 1 0 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0
Ríos 1b 3 0 0 0 Hechavarría ss 3 1 1 0
Smith c 3 1 1 2 Joyce rf 4 0 1 2
Beaty lf 4 1 1 0 Soroka p 3 0 0 0
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Pollock ph 1 1 1 0 C.Martin p 0 0 0 0
Negrón cf 1 0 0 0 Culberson ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 011 000 420 8
Atlanta 030 000 000 3

DP_Los Angeles 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Beaty (16), Bellinger (25), Seager (31), Inciarte (11). HR_Bellinger (41), Muncy (30), Turner (22), Smith (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (29).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Maeda 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 9
Kolarek W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Urías S,4-5 3 1 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Soroka 6 2-3 7 3 3 3 4
Newcomb L,5-3 BS,1-3 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Blevins 1 2 2 2 0 1
C.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Maeda, Soroka.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:06. A_41,413 (41,149).